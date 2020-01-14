MOS Vs RM Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against Real Madrid in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Tuesday, January 14 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia.

Madrid are ranked second on the points table with 15 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked fourth with 12 wins and 6 losses. You can play the MOS vs RM game on the fantasy game app – Dream11.

Here are the MOS vs RM Dream11 prediction and squad details.

MOS vs RM player performances and injury update

CSKA and Real Madrid are arguably two of the best teams of the league. CSKA have won six of their last eight games, ranking fourth with Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are on a 13-game winning streak, the longest in the Euro League since 2016. They matched their own record. Currently, no player from either team is listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming MOS vs RM game.

MOS vs RM Squad details

Real Madrid: Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri and G Deck.

CSKA Moscow: Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

MOS vs RM Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Mike James (SP)

Shooting-guards: Rudy Fernandez, Janis Strelnieks

Small-forwards: Nikita Kurbanov, Gabriel Deck

Power-forwards: Johannes Voigtmann

Centre: Kyle Hines, Walter Tavares

Real Madrid start as favourites to win.

Note - The MOS vs RM Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

(Image courtesy: realmadridbasket Twitter)

