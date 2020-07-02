MRH Vs MTA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Maccabi Rishon Lezion will face off against Maccabi Tel Aviv in their upcoming game in the Israel Basketball League (IBL) on July 2, at 11.40 PM IST at Romema Arena, Haifa. The upcoming clash of MRH vs MTA is going to be important for both the sides as Maccabi Tel Aviv will have one eye on retaining the top spot in the points table while Maccabi Rishon Levion will look to climb up the standings. Maccabi Tel Aviv have won 20 games from the 22 games they have played so far, while Maccabi Rishon Lezion are slightly behind, notching 13 victories from 22 games.

MRH vs MTA Dream11 top picks: MRH vs MTA Dream11 prediction and preview

Maccabi Tel Aviv are currently top of the table with a points difference of 335. MRH are only lagging behind Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi-Tel-Aviv in the ongoing season. Maccabi Rishon Lezion are on the third spot on the table with a points difference of 98 and will desperately hunt for a victory in their upcoming game against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

MRH vs MTA Dream11 prediction: MRH vs MTA Dream11 top picks, full squads

MRH vs MTA Dream11 team: MRH squad

Nimrod Tishan (PG), Omri Shedletskey (PG), Noam Dovrat (SG), Tal-Or Peled (SG), Noam Avivi (SF), Liad Mishan (SF), Hen Halfon (SF), Niv Balout (PF), Darryl Monroe (C), Zach Hankins (C)

MRH vs MTA Dream11 team: MTA squad

John Dilbartolomeo (PG), Sandy Cohen (PG), Elijah Bryant (SG), Frederic Bourdillon (SG), Harel Rinksi (SF), Omri Casspi (SF), Angelo Caloiaro (PF), Jake Cohen (PF), Othello Hunter (C), Deni Avdija (C)

MRH vs MTA Dream11 top picks: MRH predicted starting 5

Alex Hamilton (PG), Dangelo Harrson (SG), Adam Ariel (SF), Oz Blayzer (PF), Zach Hankins (C)

MRH vs MTA Dream11 top picks: MTA predicted starting 5

Scottie Wilbekin (PG), Tyler Dorsey (SG), Quincy Acy (SF), Jake Cohen (PF), Deni Avdija (C)

MRH vs MTA Dream11 prediction: MRH vs MTA Dream11 team

Sandy Cohen (PG), Noam Dovrat (SG), Elijah Bryant (SG), Quincy Acy (SF), Adam Ariel (SF), Niv Balout (PF), Zach Hankins (C), Deni Avdija (C)

MRH vs MTA Dream11 prediction

Our MRH vs MTA Dream11 prediction is that the Maccabi Tel Aviv will eke out a win.

Note: The MRH vs MTA Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MRH vs MTA Dream11 team selection and MRH vs MTA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Maccabi Tel Aviv Instagram