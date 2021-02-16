NBA Legend Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Help Clinics In North Carolina

NBA legend Michael Jordan has pledged a whopping $10 million to help build two medical clinics for uninsured and underinsured communities in North Carolina. The clinics will be built in his hometown of Wilmington and are slated to be ready by 2022. Jordan, who also owns the Charlotte Hornets, had previously donated $7 million to set up family clinics in Charlotte to support vulnerable communities.

Michael Jordan charity: NBA legend pledges $10 million for healthcare in his hometown

In a statement released by Novant Health, the organisation announced that Michael Jordan had donated $10 million to open two medical clinics in New Hanover County after their successful partnership to open two Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte. Those clinics brought comprehensive primary care, including behavioural health and social support services, to the area’s most vulnerable communities. The Michael Jordan donation will help Novant Health bring the same integrated care model to more rural and rural-adjacent communities in his hometown, offering much-needed services to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The two new clinics are slated to open in early 2022.

We're thrilled to announce that Michael Jordan has gifted $10 million to Novant Health for two additional medical clinics in southeastern NC. The clinics are slated to open in early 2022 & will bring comprehensive primary care to Jordan’s hometown area. https://t.co/jXB10zzaRn pic.twitter.com/6tejmctrjr — Novant Health (@NovantHealth) February 15, 2021

Speaking of the donation, Michael Jordan said that he was very proud to partner with Novant Health again to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in his hometown. The Chicago Bulls legend said, "Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life". The statement also revealed that the two Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte have seen more than 4,500 patients, along with providing crucial COVID-19 response.

Close to a 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered from both the Freedom Drive and North End locations with plans to scale up vaccination efforts even further as supply increases. Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health, said that the organisation were appreciative of Michael Jordan’s unwavering commitment in helping them bring affordable care to our communities that need it most. He added, “With Michael’s gift, we’ll be able to more quickly, and directly, have an impact. The establishment of these two new clinics reinforces our true commitment to improving the health of the southeast region". Jordan's donation comes in after Novant Health finalised its purchase of New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC), which includes a partnership with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine.

(Image Courtesy: AP)