NBA: Warriors Ready To Terrify Other Teams With 2020 Draft Pick, Claims NBA Insider

Golden State Warriors are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference with 4-19 (win-loss record). But just like a fallen giant, the other NBA insiders speculate that the Warriors will regroup and be the one the beat next season.

"They're terrified"



Tom Haberstroh hears that the rest of the league is worried about the Warriors 2020 draft pick. 👀 pic.twitter.com/adfW73LC35 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 5, 2019

Golden State Warriors - A struggling 2019-20 campaign

With stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson out with long-term injuries and supporting players Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell struggling with troubles of their own, the Warriors have lost 7 out of their last 8. They have made one of the worst starts in their recent history. But NBA insider Tom Haberstroh believes a year from now, things drastically could change for the six-time NBA champions.

NBA 2020 Draft - The Warriors with a pair of Aces

The host of players missing this season with injuries will be expected to be healthy ahead of the next campaign. According to US-based reports, Warriors also will have a taxpayer exception worth around $17 million which can be used to sign established NBA stars. They will also be looking at a potential top-five pick in the NBA 2020 Draft, which can be used to draft in an elite prospect or be traded for a bonafide star. With rumours suggesting the Warriors are targetting the likely No 1 NBA 2020 Draft - LaMelo Ball, things could explode for the Warriors next season.

Technically top 5 pick + ~17M TPE. Myers is going to have a lot of tools at his disposable to turn a playoff caliber core into a contender. https://t.co/lKzlxQymVQ — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) December 3, 2019

Warriors are expected to regroup this season and if Tom Haberstroh's analysis is to be considered, the Warriors will surely be a team to beat next season. But can coach Steve Kerr inspire a major rebuild at the Chase Center?

