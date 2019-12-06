NBA: Warriors Ready To Terrify Other Teams With 2020 Draft Pick, Claims NBA Insider

Golden State Warriors are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference with 4-19 (win-loss record). But just like a fallen giant, the other NBA insiders speculate that the Warriors will regroup and be the one the beat next season.
"They're terrified"— Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 5, 2019
Tom Haberstroh hears that the rest of the league is worried about the Warriors 2020 draft pick. 👀 pic.twitter.com/adfW73LC35
With stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson out with long-term injuries and supporting players Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell struggling with troubles of their own, the Warriors have lost 7 out of their last 8. They have made one of the worst starts in their recent history. But NBA insider Tom Haberstroh believes a year from now, things drastically could change for the six-time NBA champions.
The host of players missing this season with injuries will be expected to be healthy ahead of the next campaign. According to US-based reports, Warriors also will have a taxpayer exception worth around $17 million which can be used to sign established NBA stars. They will also be looking at a potential top-five pick in the NBA 2020 Draft, which can be used to draft in an elite prospect or be traded for a bonafide star. With rumours suggesting the Warriors are targetting the likely No 1 NBA 2020 Draft - LaMelo Ball, things could explode for the Warriors next season.
Technically top 5 pick + ~17M TPE. Myers is going to have a lot of tools at his disposable to turn a playoff caliber core into a contender. https://t.co/lKzlxQymVQ— sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) December 3, 2019
Warriors are expected to regroup this season and if Tom Haberstroh's analysis is to be considered, the Warriors will surely be a team to beat next season. But can coach Steve Kerr inspire a major rebuild at the Chase Center?
