Nets Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets square off against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday, February 13. The NBA regular season game between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, February 14 at 7:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Nets vs Warriors team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the blockbuster contest.

Nets vs Warriors game preview

The Brooklyn Nets are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, with 15 wins and 12 defeats this season. Steve Nash's side put an end to their three-game losing streak with a 104-94 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving starred in the victory, scoring 35 points and dishing out eight assists. The Nets will be hoping to build on their victory against the Pacers this weekend when they square off against the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings, with 14 wins and 12 defeats this season. Steve Kerr's side are on a two-game win streak and overcame a tough challenge against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. The Warriors, however, will be relying on talisman Steph Curry, who dropped 40 points against the Magic.

Nets vs Warriors team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Nets, the big news is that Kevin Durant is likely to feature in the game against his former team after missing out on the clash against the Pacers. Nicolas Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddle are still on the sidelines.

Predicted starting line-up for the Brooklyn Nets - Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan.

The Warriors will be without the likes of James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, and Marquese Chriss for this crunch contest.

Predicted line-up for the Golden State Warriors - Steph Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Nets vs Warriors prediction and H2H record

The Nets and the Golden State Warriors have played 92 games in the regular season with 38 victories for the Nets and 54 for the Warriors.

NBA live stream: How to watch Nets vs Warriors live?

There will be no live telecast/ streaming of the game in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Nets vs Warriors live stream will be available on FuboTV.

Image Credits- Nets, Warriors Instagram