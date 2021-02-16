Nuggets Vs Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The Denver Nuggets square off against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Tuesday, February 16. The NBA regular-season clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 17 at 5:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Nuggets vs Celtics team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

ALSO READ: NBA MVP Rankings: LeBron James Continues To Lead Race, Joel Embiid And Jokic Follow

Nuggets vs Celtics game preview

The Denver Nuggets are currently in seventh place on the Western Conference table, with 15 wins and 11 defeats. Michael Malone's men are currently on an impressive three-game winning streak, having beaten the Cavaliers, the Thunder and reigning NBA champions Lakers over the past week. The Nuggets will now be hoping to get a win over one of the top sides in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics are fourth in Eastern Conference standings, with 13 wins and 13 defeats in the regular season. Brad Stevens' side recorded an impressive win over the Raptors on Thursday but then suffered defeats against the Pistons and the Wizards. The Celtics will be hoping to end their losing streak when they host the in-form Nuggets later on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Dunks BIG After Beating 4 Nuggets Players, Fans Correctly Dub It As 'Travel'

Nuggets vs Celtics team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Nuggets, Greg Whittington, P.J Dozier, Gary Harris, Will Barton and Paul Millsap are ruled out.

Predicted starting line-up for the Nuggets - Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., JaMychal Green, Nikola Jokic.

For the hosts, Romero Langford and Marcus Smart are still on the treatment table.

Predicted starting line-up for the Celtics - D. Thies, S. Ojeleye, J. Tatum, J. Brown, K. Walker.

Nuggets vs Celtics prediction and H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 92 times in the NBA regular season over the years. The Celtics, however, hold the upper hand in the H2H record, with 55 wins. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have recorded 37 wins over the Celtics in the past.

The Celtics will be hoping to put an end to the Nuggets' impressive winning streak on Tuesday but it seems that Michael Malone's men will come away with the win on the road. Our prediction for the game is a narrow win for the Nuggets.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, LeBron James Compete For GOAT Title Amongst US Masses

NBA live stream: How to watch Nuggets vs Celtics live?

There will be no live telecast/ streaming of the game in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Nuggets vs Celtics live stream will be available on FuboTV.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Set To Cross Landmark $1BN Career Earnings Mark In 2021 Despite COVID-19

Image Credits - Celtics, Nuggets Instagram