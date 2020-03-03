OKC Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Oklahoma City Thunder will go head-to-head against Los Angeles Clippers in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 (March 04, 2020, according to Indian timings). The OKC vs LAC game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM ET (6:30 AM IST). The OKC vs LAC game will be played at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Thunder are currently at the sixth spot of the standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 37-23 in the 60 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Clippers are at the third spot of the Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 41-19 in the 60 games they've played so far.

OKC vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Date: Tuesday, March 03, 2020 (4 March 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 8:00 PM ET, 6:30 AM IST (4 March 2020)

OKC vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

OKC vs LAC Dream11 Team: Oklahoma City Thunder squad

Steven Adams, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devon Hall, Mike Muscala, Abdel Nader, Nerlens Noel, Justin Patton, Chris Paul, Andre Roberson and Dennis Schroder.

OKC vs LAC Dream11 Team: Los Angeles Clippers squad

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Montrezl Harrell, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Marcus Morris Sr., Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Landry Shamet, Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac.

OKC vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

Oklahoma City Thunder: Chris Paul, Steven Adams, Nerlens Noel

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Kawhi Leonard

OKC vs LAC Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Patrick Beverley, Chris Paul

Shooting Guard: Lou Williams, Landry Shamet

Small Forward: Kawhi Leonard (SP)

Power Forward: JaMychal Green

Center: Steven Adams, Nerlens Noel

OKC vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Clippers start as favourites to win the game.

OKC vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the OKC vs LAC Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

