MAU Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Madrid United will play against Levante in the Alicante T10 League 2020 season on March 3, 2020. Six teams are participating in the tournament to be played between March 2 - March 6. Let us look at MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction, MAU vs LEV Dream11 team, MAU vs LEV match prediction, MAU vs LEV playing 11 and all MAU vs LEV live match details. The tournament is based out of Spain, making the MAU vs LEV live match an interesting one.

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction: MAU vs LEV live match schedule

MAU vs LEV live venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

MAU vs LEV live date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

MAU vs LEV live time: 6.30 PM IST

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction: MAU vs LEV Dream11 team - Preview

Dream 11 Inaugural European Cricket Series



Woodbridge Oval - Friday 6th March



Local Start Times



Semi Final 1 ECS 10:00



Semi Final 2 ECS 12:00



3rd Place Playoff CCS 15:00



GRAND FINAL EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES17:00https://t.co/TW4jYM4E2o pic.twitter.com/nGmGOTQNQX — Cricket_Espana (@Cricket_Espana) February 28, 2020

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the inaugural tournament. These include Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals, La Manga, Levante, Madrid United and Pinatar Pirates. Sharad Brahmbhatt and Graham Hunt are the players to watch out for Levante while Zia Ul Qayum and Abdul Hafeez Niazi are the top picks for Madrid United for the MAU vs LEV live match.

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction: MAU vs LEV playing 11 (squad details)

Here are the squads from which the MAU vs LEV playing 11 and MAU vs LEV Dream11 team will be formed -

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction - Madrid United

Waheed Akhtar, Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz, Zia Ul Qayum, Ahsan Yaqoob, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jabar Ali, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kashif Rana, Mohammad Tauseef Arshad, Qadar Nawaz, Mohammad Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Usman Ali, Tasawar Azam, Noore Azman

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction - Levante

Asad Raza, Furqan Sahi, Graham Hunt, Shakeel Hafiz, Ajmal Ilyas, Azhar Abbas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Faiz Bhat, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Tariq Afridi, Zain Ellahi, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Ibtisam Ahmad, Imtiaz Ullah, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Peter West, Qasim Abbas, Sam Collins

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction: MAU vs LEV Dream11 team captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: Graham Hunt

Vice-captain: Sharad Brahmbhatt

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction: MAU vs LEV Dream11 team

Here is the MAU vs LEV Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points post the MAU vs LEV playing 11 is formed -

Wicketkeeper: Sharad Brahmbhatt

Batsmen: Zia Ul Qayum, Jabar Ali, Graham Hunt, Asad Raza

All-Rounders: Naveed Begun, Abdul Kalam Azad

Bowlers: Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Mohammad Tauseef Arshad, Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction: MAU vs LEV match prediction

Madrid United start off as the favourites against Levante in the MAU vs LEV match prediction.

Note: The MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the MAU vs LEV Dream11 team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.

