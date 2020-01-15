PAN Vs BAY Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Game Details

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens will take on FC Bayern Munich in their Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 game on Thursday, January 16 at 12:30 AM IST. You can play the PAN vs BAY game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the PAN vs BAY Dream11 predictions and squad details for the upcoming basketball game.

Also Read: MTA Vs BAR Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

PAN vs BAY Dream11 preview

Both the teams have faced each other earlier in the season in which Panathinaikos had beaten Bayern Munich 87-75, but since then, these teams have a vast difference in terms of their standings on the points table. Bayern Munich is currently sitting at the 15th position, winning just 6 matches and losing 12 matches.

On the other hand, Panathinaikos OPAP Athens are currently placed 7th on the points table with 10 wins and 8 losses so far in the season. Both the teams will be eager to win this match and move ahead.

Also Read: MOS Vs RM Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

PAN vs BAY Dream11 squad details

FC Bayern Munich squad: Jason George, Thomas Bray, Alex King, Petteri Koponen, Greg Monroe, Vladimir Lucic, Maodo Lo, Nihad Dedovic, Paul Zipper, Demarcus Nelson, Diego Flaccadori, Danilo Barthel, Mathias Lessor, Joshua Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Sasha Grant and Matej Rudan.

Also Read: GSW Vs DAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens squad: Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Pioannis Apapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou and Benjamin Bentil.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Boos Sister Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson During Cavaliers Vs Lakers: WATCH

PAN vs BAY Dream11 team

Point-guards: Nick Calathes, Maodo Lo

Shooting-guards: Jimmer Fredette,

Small-forwards: Vladimir Lucic

Power-forwards: Benjamin Bentil, Deshaun Thomas (Star Player)

Centre: Georgios Papagiannis

PAN vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Panathinaikos are favourites to win the game.

Note: The PAN vs BAY Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.