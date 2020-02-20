PHI Vs BKN Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers will go head-to-head against Brooklyn Nets in a game categorized under the Eastern Conference Division of the NBA on Thursday, February 20, 2020 (February 21, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM ET. Philadelphia 76ers are placed on the fifth position in the conference standings.

They have registered a win-loss record of 34-21 in the 55 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Brooklyn Nets are at the seventh spot of the Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 25-28 in the 53 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHI vs BKN game schedule

Venue: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020 (February 21, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 8:00 PM ET, 6:30 AM IST (February 21, 2020)

PHI vs BKN Dream11: Team Squads

PHI vs BKN Dream11: Philadelphia 76ers squad

Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Glenn Robinson, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

PHI vs BKN Dream11: Brooklyn Nets squad

Jarrett Allen, Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Henry Ellenson, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, David Nwaba, Theo Pinson, Taurean Waller-Prince and Garrett Temple.

PHI vs BKN Dream11: Top Picks

Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid

Brooklyn Nets: Joe Harris, Taurean Waller-Prince, Jarrett Allen

PHI vs BKN Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Ben Simmons, Trey Burke

Shooting Guard: Josh Richardson, Joe Harris

Small Forward: Glenn Robinson

Power Forward: Taurean Waller-Prince

Centre: Joel Embiid (SP), Jarrett Allen

PHI vs BKN Dream11 prediction

Philadelphia 76ers start as favourites to win the game.

PHI vs BKN Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

