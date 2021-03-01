POR Vs CHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Regular-season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers will go up against the Charlotte Hornets in a regular-season match of the NBA 2020-21. The POR vs CHA match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon on March 2, 2021. Here is our POR vs CHA Dream11 prediction, POR vs CHA Dream11 team and POR vs CHA Dream11 top picks.

30 for Dame pic.twitter.com/kczS0kafED — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 27, 2021

POR vs CHA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Charlotte Hornets have blown hot and cold this season, winning just 16 of their 33 games in the regular season so far. At 16-17, the Hornets are in 8th place on the Eastern Conference. Their record in their last five games is an average WLWLW which means that they will be coming into this game looking to make a substantial run of this latest winning streak. With a 7-9 record, the Hornets have also faired pretty well in away games this season and should give the Trail Blazers some trouble.

Playing at home after a tiring and unsuccessful 3-game trip on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers will be hoping to win each of their three remaining fixtures before they break for the season. At 18-14 and in 6th place in the highly competitive Western Conference, the Trail Blazers will have to get back into form quickly if they want to make it to the playoffs this year. The POR vs CHA live match is available in India on a paid basis on the NBA App.

POR vs CHA rosters to pick from

Portland Trail Blazers - Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Gary Trent Jr., Robert Covington, Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter, Zach Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., Jusuf Nurkić, Rodney Hood, Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, Harry Giles, CJ Elleby, Keljin Blevins, Caleb Swanigan

Charlotte Hornets - Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Devonte’ Graham, LaMelo Ball, P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Malik Monk, Cody Zeller, Bismack Biyombo, Caleb Martin, Jalen McDaniels, Cody Martin, Nick Richards, Vernon Carey Jr., Grant Riller, Nate Darling, Javin DeLaurier

POR vs CHA starting lineup prediction

Portland Trail Blazers - Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, Robert Covington, Gary Trent Jr, Damian Lillard

Charlotte Hornets - Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Devonte’ Graham, LaMelo Ball, P.J. Washington

POR vs CHA Key Players

Portland Trail Blazers - Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, Robert Covington

Charlotte Hornets - Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Devonte’ Graham

POR vs CHA Dream11 team

Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, LaMelo Ball, P.J. Washington, Damian Lillard, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Gary Trent Jr

POR vs CHA game prediction

According to our POR vs CHA match prediction, the Portland Trail Blazers will win this match.

Note: The POR vs CHA Dream11 prediction and POR vs CHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The POR vs CHA Dream11 team and POR vs CHA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Charlotte Hornets Twitter