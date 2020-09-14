REV Vs ABT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Italian Basketball Cup Live

Reyer Venezia will battle it out against Aquila Trento in the Italian Basketball Cup this week. The game will be played on Monday, September 14, 2020. Here is our REV vs ABT Dream11 prediction, preview, REV vs ABT Dream11 team and the game's schedule.

REV vs ABT live: REV vs ABT Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Taliercio

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020

Time: 11.30 pm IST

REV vs ABT live: REV vs ABT Dream11 prediction and preview

💬 Michael: “Domani abbiamo la possibilità di qualificarci per le Final Four, giocheremo con orgoglio e umiltà. Trento è un’ottima squadra che ha dimostrato di poter competere, sarà una partita difficile e una battaglia sportiva. I tifosi ci daranno la carica”.#LBASupercoppa pic.twitter.com/IX89jqXcot — Reyer Venezia (@REYER1872) September 13, 2020

The two teams have played one game each in the Italian Basketball Cup heading into their meeting. Aquila Trento started off with a defeat in the competition. They are yet to bag a victory in any of the previous five games. On the other hand, Reyer Venezia marked the start of their campaign with a victory in the first game. Venezia put on a decent performance in the previous five games, with four victories and one defeat in all.

REV vs ABT Dream11 prediction: REV vs ABT Dream11 team, squad list

Reyer Venezia: Austin Daye, Michael Bramos, Mitchell Watt, Julyan Stone, Jeremy Chappell, Andrea De Nicolao, Lorenzo Dercole, Bruno Cerella, Davide Casarin, Stefano Tonut, Isaac Fotu, Valerio Mazzola, Gasper Vidmar, Luca Possamai

Aquila Trento: Luke Maye, Jacorey Williams, Luca Lechthaler, Jeremy Morgan, Gary Browne, Victor Sanders, Toto Forray, Igor Jovanovic, Kelvin Martin, Andrea Mezzanotte, Luca Conti, Maximilian Ladurner

REV vs ABT Dream11 prediction: REV vs ABT Dream11 team]

Point Guard: Jeremy Morgan

Shooting Guards: Jeremy Chappell, Gary Browne

Small Forwards: Michael Bramos, Kelvin Martin

Power Forwards: Austin Dave

Centres: Maximilian Ladurner, Valerio Mazzola

REV vs ABT live: REV vs ABT Dream11 prediction, star players

Reyer Venezia: Jeremy Chappell, Austin Dave

Aquila Trento: Jeremy Morgan, Gary Browne

REV vs ABT match prediction

Reyer Venezia, having won the previous game, start off as favourites in the tie against Aquila Trento who are yet to seal a victory in their past five games.

Note: The REV vs ABT match prediction is based on our own analysis. The REV vs ABT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Reyer Venezia Twitter