Rockets Vs 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

High-flying Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Houston Rockets in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday, February 18. Here's a look at how to watch Rockets vs 76ers live stream, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Rockets vs 76ers prediction and preview

The Houston Rockets have largely struggled this season after hitting the rebuild button, trading franchise superstars Russell Westbrook and James Harden. The franchise is on a six-game losing streak and 13th in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets fell to a disappointing 131-119 defeat against the Washington Wizards last time out, with former player Westbrook slamming home a triple-double. John Wall looked in fine form scoring 29 points, but his teammates couldn't muster enough as they fell to a 12-point defeat.

As for the Philadelphia 76ers, the franchise are atop the Eastern Conference and are favourites for yet another win at home. The 76ers are on a three-game losing streak, but with an 18-10 record, are still going strong and should see out the Rockets on Wednesday. Philadelphia fell to a disappointing defeat against Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz last time out, despite the best efforts of Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons. The duo combined for a whopping 78 points, but the Jazz clinched a memorable 134-123 win, thanks to Joran Clarkson and Donovan Mitchell. Both teams will look to snap their respective losing streaks and the 76ers are the favourites to do so at home.

Rockets vs 76ers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Houston Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker (day-to-day), Christian Wood, Dante Exum (out)

Victor Oladipo, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker (day-to-day), Christian Wood, Dante Exum (out) Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid (day-to-day), Shake Milton (out)

Rockets vs 76ers team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Houston Rockets: John Wall, David Nwaba, Jae'Sean Tate, P.J. Tucker, DeMarcus Cousins

John Wall, David Nwaba, Jae'Sean Tate, P.J. Tucker, DeMarcus Cousins Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Dwight Howard

NBA Live stream: How to watch Rockets vs 76ers live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Rockets vs 76ers live stream will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday, February 18.

(Image Courtesy: Rockets, 76ers Twitter)