Russell Westbrook And Utah Jazz File Separate Responses To Shane Keisel's Lawsuit: Reports

Back in March 2019, Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook, who was then with Oklahoma City Thunder, got involved in a nasty verbal confrontation with a Utah Jazz fan named Shane Keisel. Russell Westbrook even claimed that Shane Keisel made some racial remarks during their confrontation. Keisel was subsequently handed a lifetime ban from the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

New: Lawyers for Russell Westbrook & the Utah Jazz file separate responses to fan Shane Keisel's lawsuit over March incident.



Both deny Keisel's claims. Jazz say their investigation was thorough. Both ask for attorneys fees in compensation for the suit.https://t.co/hqPRydcUYU — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 29, 2020

Also Read | Russell Westbrook Joins LeBron James As Only Players With Triple-double Against All Teams

Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz respond to Shane Keisel's lawsuit

In December 2019, it was reported that Shane Keisel filed a lawsuit against Utah Jazz and Russell Westbrook in which he claimed $100 million for damages. It is believed that Keisel denied making any vile comments and also claimed that his heckling of Westbrook was the same as other fans in the arena. However, latest reports suggest Westbrook and Utah Jazz have filed separate responses to Keisel's lawsuit. The Salt Lake Tribune broke the news stating both parties have denied Keisel's claims.

Also Read | Russell Westbrook Is Better Than James Harden, Tracy McGrady Makes Controversial Claim

The report further adds that Westbrook’s response specifically denies that he intentionally inflicted any emotional distress on Shane Keisel and his girlfriend Jennifer Huff. Meanwhile, Utah Jazz have reportedly claimed that they conducted a thorough investigation on the incident using video evidence and even accounts from eyewitnesses. It is also believed that both parties are asking for attorney fees in compensation for the lawsuit.

Also Read | Russell Westbrook Complains About Heckling Timberwolves Fan To Security Guards

Russell Westbrook spent 11 seasons with Oklahoma City Thunder winning the 2017 NBA MVP award. The 31-year-old was traded to Houston Rockets last summer that sent Chris Paul the other way round. So far, Westbrook has helped Rockets to a 29-17 (win-loss) record in the Western Conference, registering 26 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

On Wednesday night (Thursday IST), Rockets lost 112-125 to Portland Trail Blazers. Westbrook finished the game with 39 points in 42 minutes but couldn't inspire a win for the Rockets.

Also Read | Utah Jazz Fan Sues Russell Westbrook For $68 Million After R-eceiving Lifetime Ban