Russell Westbrook To Open Middle School And High School In South LA, Fans Laud Initiative

Washington Wizards star guard Russell Westbrook is ready to give back to his hometown Los Angeles. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), Westbrook announced that he will be partnering with the LA Promise Fund, opening a new school. Westbrook's initiative has impressed fans, many praising the 32-year-old NBA icon.

Russell Westbrook school

I am excited to announce my @WhyNotFdn is partnering with @LAPromiseFund to launch the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy. Creating & supporting educational opportunities for underserved youth has always been my passion & now it is coming to life...this is just the beginning pic.twitter.com/w5ERsDqbSW — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) February 24, 2021

The new school announced by the NBA star will be called the "Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy", and will have both middle school and high school. While talking to a magazine, Westbrook spoke about the purpose of the institution. As per the Wizards star, the school will provide better access to 'educational and outdoor opportunities for children and the community at large' in South Los Angeles.

Fans react

GOAAAAATTTT — 𝘿𝙖𝙙𝙤 ⚡️🇨🇦 (@DadoZx_) February 24, 2021

Omg yas Russell I love you brodie — Fruity Deadman🔴 (@FruityOp) February 24, 2021

@russwest44 This is what I love to see! Can’t wait to hear about the impact this project has on the lives of kids! Much respect to you for making this a priority! — Demetrius C. Roberts (@DoctorDRoberts) February 24, 2021

Westbrook spoke about his work with the Why Not? Foundation, and how they often deal with schools in some communities lack all the resources and funds needed to support students. The NBA star does not only want to inspire and empower people, but also wants to provide everyone with all resources necessary to set everything up beyond the classroom.

Before Westbrook, LeBron James has already started his I Promise School in his own hometown Akron. Jalen Rose and David Robinson also both have their own schools. Westbrook along with his wife Nina and business partner Donnell Beverley will look over the school's development as members on the board.

NBA scores and Russell Westbrook stats

After repetitive losses, Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Wizards seem to have found their pace. While the team last lost to the LA Clippers 135-116, they recently had a five-game winning streak, which included a win over the LA Lakers. Though Westbrook had a slow start as compared to his time with the Houston Rockets, he seems to have found his rhythm with the team. Currently, Westbrook is averaging 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists.

Wizards schedule

The Wizards will face the Denver Nuggets next on Thursday, 9:00 PM EST (Friday, 7:30 AM IST).

