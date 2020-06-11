Steve Kerr Applauds Peaceful BLM Protests, Compares Colin Kaepernick To Muhammad Ali

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is among many who have constantly voiced their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Ever since George Floyd's death on May 25, Kerr has spoken about the incident during interviews and has also given his candid political opinion. During a recent interview, Steve Kerr applauded peaceful protests for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Steve Kerr supports peaceful protests, applauds Warriors players for attending

During a recent conference call, Steve Kerr spoke about Colin Kaepernick and his similarity to Muhammad Ali. As per Kerr, Kaepernick would also be considered a hero down the road, just like Ali was and become 'one of the most beloved'. Kerr further talked about the protests, stating that they feel different this time. Kerr believes that more people are aware of experiences the African American community go through and are aware that someone needs to be done about it as a country.

Kerr added that they cannot 'just sit' and nod their heads and move on but have to 'actually all take part'. He explained that everything dates back to even before Colin Kapernick and these protests are a 'culmination of a lot of frustration and trauma and work' and feel like a tipping point. Kerr has also supported peaceful protests, speaking up when violence was being used on and by the protesters.

You’ve gotta be kidding me. How do you have the gall to say this? https://t.co/wfJowOaDRe — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 30, 2020

Kerr then went on to applaud Warriors players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, who attended the protests. Kerr revealed that he is in touch with Juan, and is 'really proud' of his players. He added that he thinks it is 'fantastic at such a young age to take the initiative to organize a peaceful protest', which is exactly what their country is about. According to Kerr, their actions prove how much 'they care about the Bay Area and the community and each other'.

Later in during the call, Kerr also talked about the Warriors, who he thinks should play their role in trying to help the community. Kerr said that as no one has seen 'this level of public protest in a long time', the team should educate the players and help 'educate people in general'. He thinks the team could do many appearances in schools and 'have a huge educational component' to the USA's 'community foundation'.

Kerr further explained that non-black citizens should 'make a really concerted effort to learn more about that in order to be able to make some strides socially and politically'. Kerr has also been vocal about his political views, calling out President Donald Trump on his recent comments and actions.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!White House is considering a Trump speech to the nation on race and unity - CNNPolitics https://t.co/7CgWLCT5Xi — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 8, 2020

