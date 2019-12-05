TOR Vs HOU Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Toronto Raptors will take on Houston Rockets in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday night (Friday 6:00 AM IST). Fans can also play the TOR vs HOU game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the TOR vs HOU Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

TOR vs HOU preview

Toronto Raptors are on the third position in the Eastern Conference. They have played twenty matches so far out of which they have won 15 matches and lost 5 matches. Their last match was against Miami Heat. They lost the match by a 110-121 margin. They played well in all the matches. If they keep up this momentum, they will move forward in the points table.

Houston Rockets are currently on the fifth position in the Western Conference. They have played 20 matches so far out of which they have won 13 matches and lost 7. Their last match was against the San Antonio Spurs which they lost by a 133-135 margin. They have to play well in upcoming matches to move forward in the points table.

TOR vs HOU Dream11 squad

TOR vs HOU Dream11 squad: Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet

TOR vs HOU Dream11 squad: Houston Rockets

Ryan Anderson, Jaron Blossomgame, Clint Capela, Tyson Chandler, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nene, Danuel House Jr., Ben McLemore, Sha morie Ponds, Austin Rivers, Thabo Sefolosha, Ray Spalding, PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook

TOR vs HOU Dream11 team

Point-guards: Fred VanVleet, Russell Westbrook

Shooting-guards: James Harden

Small-forwards: Danuel House Jr

Power-forwards: Paskal Siakam, Chris Boucher

Centre: Tyson Chandler

TOR vs HOU Dream11 prediction

Toronto Raptors will be favourites to win the game

Note – The TOR vs HOU Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.