UNI Vs CZ Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Unicaja will take on Zaragoza for the fourth quarter-final match of Copa del Rey 2019-20. The first two semi-finalists of the tournament have already been fixed. Valencia Basket won against Barcelona in the first quarter-final and Real Madrid downed Bilbao Basket in the second quarter-final. The third quarter-final is scheduled between Iberostar Tenerife and MoraBanc Andorra. Unicaja vs Zaragoza will be played on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 AM IST at Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena.

UNI vs CZ Dream11 Predictions

UNI vs CZ Dream11 Predicted Team

UNI vs CZ Dream11: CZ Predicted Line-Up

D. J. Seeley, Carles Alocen, Nemanja Radovic, Nicolas Brussino, Fran Vazquez

UNI vs CZ Dream11: UNI Predicted Line-Up

Jaime Fernandez, Axel Toupane, Volodymyr Gerun, Josh Adams, Deon Thompson

Todos sabemos que en Málaga hay mucho arte pero, para arte, el de @B_Vocal 🎤🕺🏻



Siempre originales y espontáneos el quinteto musical nos manda toda su fuerza como mejor saben hacer. ¡Muchas gracias, amigos!#CopaACB | #ZaragozaIsBack🦁 pic.twitter.com/2SJBbo8yRU — Casademont Zaragoza (@BasketZaragoza) February 13, 2020

UNI vs CZ Dream11 Full Squad

Unicaja:

Jaime Fernandez, Josh Adams, Alberto Diaz, Dario Brizuela, Aleksa Avramovic, Pablo Sanchez, Axel Toupane, Melvin Ejim, Adam Waczynski, Ismael Tamba, Deon Thompson, Carrlos Suarez, Morgan Stilma, Volodymyr Gerun, Frank Elegar, Ruben Guerrero

Zaragoza:

Carlos Alocen, Rodrigo San Miguel, Josep Cera, Javier Garcia, Dylan Ennis, Dj Seeley, Vit Krejci, Nicolas Brussino, Jonathan Barreiro, Renaldas Seibutis, Nemanja Radovic, Robin Benzing, Javier Justiz, Fran Vazquez, Tryggvi Hlinason, Aitor Etxxeguren

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.