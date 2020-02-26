UTA Vs BOS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

Utah Jazz will go head-to-head against Boston Celtics in an NBA game on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 (February 27, 2020, according to Indian timings). The UTA vs BOS live game is scheduled to start by 10:30 PM ET. The UTA vs BOS live game will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah Jazz are currently on the fifth spot of the Western Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 36-21 in the 57 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Boston Celtics are on the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 40-17 in the 57 games they've played so far.

UTA vs BOS live game schedule: UTA vs BOS Dream11 prediction

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 (February 27, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 10:30 PM ET, 9:00 AM IST (February 27, 2020)

UTA vs BOS Dream11 Team Squads: UTA vs BOS Dream11 prediction

UTA vs BOS Dream11 Team: Utah Jazz squad

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

UTA vs BOS Dream11 Team: Boston Celtics squad

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

UTA vs BOS Dream11 Team: Top Picks as per our UTA vs BOS Dream11 prediction

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis

UTA vs BOS Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Brad Wanamaker

Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Marcus Smart

Small Forward: Joe Ingles, Jayson Tatum (SP)

Power Forward: Royce O'Neale

Center: Daniel Theis

UTA vs BOS Dream11 prediction

Boston Celtics start as favourites to win the game.

UTA vs BOS Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the UTA vs BOS Dream11 prediction are made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

