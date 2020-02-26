WI W VS PK W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

West Indies Women will take on Pakistan Women in the 8th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday, February 26. The WI W vs PK W live match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The WI W vs PK W live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here are our WI W vs PK W Dream11 team and WI W vs PK W Dream11 prediction based on the WI W vs PK W playing 11 that will get you favourable results in the WI W vs PK W live match courtesy our WI W vs PK W Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Kamran Akmal Publicly Challenged By Young Wicketkeeper For World T20 Spot

West Indies Women started their T20 World Cup campaign on a slightly unconvincing note against Thailand but managed to recover in time as they beat Thailand by 7 wickets. They now have a huge task in the form of Pakistan Women who are in good form. West Indies Women will look to secure a win in the WI W vs PK W live match and consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women will start their T20 World Cup campaign with this fixture. They are coming on the back of some good form as they won two T20Is in South Africa and beat Bangladesh 3-0. They have a formidable batting line up and Pakistan will expect their batswomen to fire to secure a win in this fixture.

ALSO READ | Mushfiqur Rahim Opens Up On BIZARRE 'dinosaur' Celebration After 203* Vs Zimbabwe

Let's take a look at the squads and WI W VS PK W Dream11 prediction.

WI W VS PK W Dream11 Prediction: Squads

WI W VS PK W Dream11 Prediction: West Indies Women Squad

Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Shermaine Campbelle (Wicket-keeper), Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Britney Cooper, Shakera Selman, Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond

WI W VS PK W Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan Women Squad

Bismah Maroof (Captain), Sidra Nawaz (Wicket-keeper), Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Daina Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Son Copies Hasan Ali's Controversial Wicket Celebration; Watch

WI W VS PK W Dream11 Prediction: WI W vs PK W Dream11 team

The WI W vs PK W Dream11 team is based on performances in the last few matches and the teams' head to head.

Wicketkeepers: Shermaine Campbell

Batswomen: Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Javeria Khan (Captain)

Bowlers: Anam Amin, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Daina Baig

All-Rounders: Steffanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Nida Dar (Vice-captain)

WI W VS PK W Dream11 Prediction

West Indies Women start off as favourites to win as per our WI W VS PK W match prediction

Note: Please keep in mind that our WI W VS PK W match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our WI W VS PK W Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your live game.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: PCB Slams Quetta Gladiators For Accusing Peshawar Zalmi Over Ball Tampering

IMAGE COURTESY: WINDIES WOMEN TWITTER