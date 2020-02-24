UTA Vs PHX Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And NBA Schedule

Utah Jazz will go head-to-head against Phoenix Suns in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Monday, February 24, 2020 (February 25, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 9:00 PM ET. The match will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah Jazz are placed on the fifth position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 36-20 in the 56 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Phoenix Suns are on the thirteenth spot of the conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 23-34 in the 57 games they've played so far.

UTA vs PHX game schedule

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020 (February 25, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 9:00 PM ET, 7:30 AM IST (February 25, 2020)

UTA vs PHX Dream11: Team Squads

UTA vs PHX Dream11: Utah Jazz squad

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

UTA vs PHX Dream11: Phoenix Suns squad

Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric

UTA vs PHX Dream11: Top Picks

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic

Phoenix Suns: Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges

UTA vs PHX Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Ricky Rubio, Mike Conley, Emmanuel Mudiay

Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell (SP), Devin Booker

Small Forward: Joe Ingles

Power Forward: Dario Saric

Centre: Aron Baynes

UTA vs PHX Dream11 prediction

Utah Jazz start as favourites to win the game.

UTA vs PHX Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

