VAL Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

Valencia Basket will go up against FC Barcelona Basquet in a regular-season match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Basketball Cup. The VAL vs BAR match is set to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 14 from the Pavelló Municipal Font de San Lluís, Valencia. Here is our VAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction, VAL vs BAR Dream11 team and VAL vs BAR Dream11 top picks.

VAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Valencia Basket have had an amazing outing at the 2020-2021 season at the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague so far. They have won both their encounters at the tournaments and are in second place on the table behind Fenerbahce due to Fenerbahce’s superior point difference. Valencia Basket won their first game against ASVEL Basket 65-63 in an extremely close game.

They continued their winning streak with a whopping 93-77 win over Real Madrid Baloncesto. They will hope to continue this streak in tomorrow's game.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Basket got off to a great start at this year’s Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, defeating defending champions CSKA Moscow with a good 76-66 scoreline. However, the team could not keep up their good form, as they faltered against BC Zenit Saint Petersburg. Despite being ahead at half-time, Barcelona gave away their minute lead in the last quarter and lost 70-74. They are in 7th place on the table with one loss and one win. They will want to improve upon their third-place finish from last year.

VAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Playing XI

Valencia predicted starting lineup

Bojan Dubljević (C), Nikola Kalinic (PF), Derrick Williams (SF), Sam Van Rossom (PG), Fernando San Emeterio (SG)

Barcelona predicted starting lineup

Leandro Bolmaro (PG), Alex Abrines (SG), Adam Hanga (SF), Nikola Mirotic (PF), Brandon Davies (C)

VAL vs BAR Key Players

Valencia Basket - Bojan Dubljević (C), Mike Tobey (C), Nikola Kalinic (PF)

Barcelona - Alex Abrines (SG), Nikola Mirotic (PF), Brandon Davies (C)

VAL vs BAR Dream11 team

PG: Leandro Bolmaro, Sam Van Rossom

SG: Alex Abrines

SF: Derrick Williams, Adam Hanga

PF: Nikola Kalinic, Nikola Mirotic

C: Bojan Dubljević

VAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction

According to our VAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction, Valencia Basket will win the match.

Note: The VAL vs BAR Dream11 prediction and VAL vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VAL vs BAR Dream11 team and VAL vs BAR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Barca Basket Twitter