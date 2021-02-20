Warriors Vs Hornets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will face the Charlotte Hornets after their 120-124 loss against the Orlando Magic. Losing another chance to secure a three-game streak, the Dubs will look to score another win as the league's first half of the regular season is coming to an end. Steph Curry has been leading the team by scoring 30 points per game, shooting 42.5% from the three-point game. Andrew Wiggins (17.7 PTS) and Kelly Oubre Jr (14.2 PTS) follow.

The Charlotte Hornets will be playing after a 122-110 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. The team, like the Warriors, was on a two-game winning streak. Gordon Hayward has been scoring 22.3 points per game, surprisingly stepping up his game for the team. Rookie LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.6 points per game, finding his pace after a slow start in December.

Warriors vs Hornets live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Hornets

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Saturday, February 20, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, February 21, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina

Warriors vs Hornets TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors vs Hornets team news

Charlotte Hornets

Caleb Martin – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Cody Martin – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Gordon Hayward – Day to day, back

Devonte' Graham – Day to day, knee

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman – Out, wrist

Kevon Looney – Out, ankle

Marquese Chriss – Out for the season, leg

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

Warriors vs Hornets h2h record

The Charlotte Hornets and Warriors have not played against each other since 2019. In a year without Curry or Klay Thompson, the Hornets won both encounters. The teams did not meet last year, and were not amongst those invited to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Warriors vs Hornets prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA standings

The Warriors are currently placed eighth in the Western Conference with 16 wins and 14 losses. The Denver Nuggets rank above them with a 16-13 win-loss record, while the Memphis Grizzlies come in ninth. The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, occupy the eighth position in the Eastern Conference with a 13-15 record. The New York Knicks rank above the Hornets in the East, while the Chicago Bulls follow.

Back at it tomorrow night in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/82V7PDtzly — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2021

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram)