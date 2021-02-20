Warriors Vs Hornets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Quick links:
The Golden State Warriors will face the Charlotte Hornets after their 120-124 loss against the Orlando Magic. Losing another chance to secure a three-game streak, the Dubs will look to score another win as the league's first half of the regular season is coming to an end. Steph Curry has been leading the team by scoring 30 points per game, shooting 42.5% from the three-point game. Andrew Wiggins (17.7 PTS) and Kelly Oubre Jr (14.2 PTS) follow.
The Charlotte Hornets will be playing after a 122-110 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. The team, like the Warriors, was on a two-game winning streak. Gordon Hayward has been scoring 22.3 points per game, surprisingly stepping up his game for the team. Rookie LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.6 points per game, finding his pace after a slow start in December.
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
The Charlotte Hornets and Warriors have not played against each other since 2019. In a year without Curry or Klay Thompson, the Hornets won both encounters. The teams did not meet last year, and were not amongst those invited to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.
The Golden State Warriors will beat the Charlotte Hornets.
The Warriors are currently placed eighth in the Western Conference with 16 wins and 14 losses. The Denver Nuggets rank above them with a 16-13 win-loss record, while the Memphis Grizzlies come in ninth. The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, occupy the eighth position in the Eastern Conference with a 13-15 record. The New York Knicks rank above the Hornets in the East, while the Chicago Bulls follow.
Back at it tomorrow night in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/82V7PDtzly— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2021