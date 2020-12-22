Warriors Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Season Opener, Team News And TV Schedule

After a year-long wait, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry will face each other for the first time for the NBA 2020-21 season opener. With both stars returning to the court after months and season-ending injuries, fans expect a nail-biting clash as the former teammates face each other. The game is scheduled on December 22, 7:00 PM EST (December 23, 5:30 AM IST) at the Nets home Barclays Center.

Warriors vs Nets live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Nets season opener?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The upcoming game will be nationally broadcast live on TNT.

The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy NBA League Pass to watch live games. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

Note: Fans all over the world can also buy the NBA League Pass to stream every game.

Warriors vs Nets TV schedule

Warriors vs Nets team news and preview

KD and Kyrie are gonna be a problem in the East



Durant: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK



Irving: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST



Nets duo just getting started ♨️ pic.twitter.com/l4JZVFOKuT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2020

"I'm very grateful for my time in the Bay Area. I'll always be a Warrior in my heart," Durant said while speaking about his time with the Warriors, excited to open the season. While the Warriors have Steph Curry back after his broken hand last October, they will be missing Klay Thompson – who injured his Achilles days before the season started.

Kevon Looney, Marquese Chriss, and rookie James Wiseman will look to complement Curry, who has Eric Paschall, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, and Kelly Oubre Jr (acquired via trade), to help him start. However, Green will reportedly sit out the game due to a foot injury.

Draymond Green is OUT for Tuesday's opener vs. the Nets pic.twitter.com/xO9ZPQk70H — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 21, 2020

The Nets, at full strength with head coach Steve Nash, are already being hailed as playoffs contenders. Durant performed well during offseason, with Irving scoring 17 points in their last preseason encounter, entering the season on a high note.

Warriors vs Nets prediction

The Kevin Durant-led Nets will prevail over the Golden State Warriors.

(Image credits: Steph Curry Instagram)