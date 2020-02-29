Warriors Vs Suns Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Match Live And Other Match Details

Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will face each other on February 29, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET (March 1, 2020 at 7:30 AM IST). The game will be held at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Here are the Warriors vs Suns live streaming details.

"To take and make those shots in your first year says a lot about your confidence."



- @DevinBook on Cam pic.twitter.com/zMfI9c9Qx5 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 29, 2020

Also Read l PSL 2020: ISL vs PES live streaming details, preview, pitch and weather report

Warriors vs Suns live streaming online: How to watch Warriors vs Suns live telecast in India?

In India, fans can watch the NBA games on FanCode app. Once subscribed on the FanCode app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Warriors vs Suns live stream, fans will have to tune in at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch the Warriors vs Suns live streaming on Sony LIV.

Also Read l Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live streaming: How to watch ISL semi-final live in India?

Warriors vs Suns live streaming details: How to watch Warriors vs Suns live stream online on Sony LIV?

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch Warriors vs Suns live. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Warriors vs Suns live streaming details: How to watch the Warriors vs Suns live telecast in India?

The NBA games are broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Warriors vs Suns live match is not scheduled to be broadcasted on any Indian channels

Warriors vs Suns live streaming details: Warriors vs Suns live match preview

Golden State Warriors are at the last (15th) spot of the Western Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 12-47 in the 59 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Phoenix Suns are on the thirteenth spot of the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 24-36 in the 60 games they've played so far.

Also Read l PSL 2020 MUL vs QUE live streaming, preview, pitch and weather report, points table

Warriors vs Suns live streaming: Full squad

Warriors vs Suns live streaming: Golden State Warriors squad

Ky Bowman, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Zach Norvell Jr., Jeremy Pargo, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Andrew Wiggins

Warriors vs Suns live streaming: Phoenix Suns squad

Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric

Also Read l Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United live streaming details, news and A-League standings