Westchester Knicks Vs Long Island Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA G League Live, H2H

The Westchester Knicks (WES) and the Long Island Nets (LIN) will clash in the upcoming game of the NBA G League. The game will be played at the AdventHealth Arena in Florida. The WES vs LIN live streaming is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM EST (9:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Here is our Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets prediction, information on how to watch Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets live in India and where to catch Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets live scores.

Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets live stream: Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets prediction and preview

The Westchester Knicks are currently at the eleventh spot of the NBA G League standings. Jared Harper and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning and losing two each. The Long Island Nets, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot with a win-loss record of 1-3.

NBA News: Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets prediction is that the Westchester Knicks will come out on top in this contest.

NBA G League schedule: Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets head to head record

As per Sofa Score, the Westchester Knicks and the Long Island Nets have collided twelve times in the past, with both the teams currently tied at 6-6.

Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets live stream: How to watch Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets live

The Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets match will not be streamed on any Indian TV channel. However, fans can watch the game on ESPN+ and YouTube TV, which is not for free.

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM EST, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Florida

NBA G League schedule: Westchester Knicks vs Long Island Nets team news and complete rosters

NBA G League live stream: Westchester Knicks roster

Ignas Brazdeikis, Bryce Brown, Tyler Hall, Jared Harper, Tra-Deon Hollins, Louis King, Skal Labissiere, Justin Patton, Theo Pinson, Myles Powell, Simisola Shittu, Andrew White III, James Young

NBA G League live stream: Long Island Nets roster

Jordan Bowden, Chris Chiozza, Paul Eboua, Kaiser Gates, BJ Johnson, Jeremiah Martin, CJ Massinburg, Elie Okobo, Tariq Owens, Reggie Perry, Shannon Scott, Nathan Sestina

Image Source: Westchester Knicks/ Twitter