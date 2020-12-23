Who Is Rajon Rondo’s Girlfriend? NBA Star SUED For Allegedly Shoving Woman At Parking Lot

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Rajon Rondo finds himself in the midst of controversy after a lawsuit was filed against him for assault and battery. Rondo, who signed for Atlanta Hawks in the offseason, is also named in the $1 million lawsuit along with his girlfriend Ashley Bachelor after a heated argument in a parking lot earlier this month. The 34-year-old and his legal team have decided to fight the case on its merits and have pleaded their innocence.

Rajon Rondo sued: Who is Rajon Rondo's girlfriend?

Ashley Bachelor and Rajon Rondo have been together for a long time, right since their college days at the University of Kentucky. Bachelor hails from Detroit, Michigan and is a hairstylist and has three kids with the Hawks star. The 34-year-old gave birth to the couple’s first child in 2008, named Ryelle Rondo. The duo reportedly got engaged in 2010, but are yet to walk down the aisle. The former Celtics man also has a son named Rajon Rondo Jr, who enjoyed some time in the spotlight during Rondo's run with the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship.

Rajon Rondo shoving: Toktam Jorshari claims $1million from NBA star and girlfriend for assault

As per Toktam Jorshari's lawsuit, Rondo and his girlfriend were involved in the violent altercation in July earlier this year. The reports mentioned a parking lot, where Rondo's $300,000 worth Rolls Royce SUV was parked in the handicapped spot. Rondo was apparently unhappy that Jorshari's vehicle was parked close to his luxury car, which turned into an argument where his girlfriend attacked Jorshari. The plaintiff claims that she suffered several injuries as a result of the altercation and is accusing the couple of assault and battery.

She has also demanded $1 million in damages for emotional distress caused by the incident. However, Rondo's lawyer has defended the claims and suggested that his client will not settle and will fight the case lawfully. The defendant claims that Jorshari apparently refused to put on a mask, or even move her car and wasn't in any assigned parking spot. Rondo's lawyer claims that the NBA star was hesitant, as he had a fractured thumb hence nudged her with his elbow.

(Image Courtesy: Rajon Rondo Facebook)