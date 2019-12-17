ZEN Vs MTA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be playing against the Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Tuesday, December 17 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Sibur Arena in the Petrogradsky District, Saint Petersburg, Russia. Zenit are ranked 18th on the points table with 3 wins and 10 losses. On the other hand, Maccabi are ranked 4th with 9 wins and 4 losses. You can play the ZEN vs MTA match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ZEN vs MTA Dream11 prediction and squad details.

ZEN vs MTA Preview and injury updates

Zenit will look for their second straight win at home as they host Maccabi. Last week, Zenit lost to Munich but won their previous game at home against LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne. Maccabi beat CSKA Moscow last week, despite having three players sidelined due to injuries. Omri Casspi, John Dibartolomeo, Tarik Black and Nate Wolters will are still sidelined due to injuries and will miss the upcoming ZEN vs MTA game in Russia.

ZEN vs MTA squad details

ZEN vs MTA Dream11 squad – Zenit Saint Petersburg

Colton Iverson, Andrew Albicy, Anton Ponkrashov, Auston Hollins, Will Thomas, Alex Renfroe, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Vladislav Trushkin, Evgeny Voronov, Andrey Zubkov, Tim Abromaitis, Mateusz Ponitka, Gustavo Ayón

ZEN vs MTA Dream11 squad – Maccabi Tel Aviv

Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Dibartolomeo, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Tarik Black and Yovel Zoosman

ZEN vs MTA Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Andrew Albicy (Vice-Captain), Nate Wolters

Shooting-guards: Auston Hollins

Small-forwards: Mateusz Ponitka

Power-forwards: Will Thomas, Deni Avdija

Center: Gustavo Ayón (Captain), Othello Hunter

Tel Aviv start as favourites to win.

Note - The ZEN vs MTA Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

