FCC Vs TUH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Game Preview

Frankfurt Cricket Club are set to face Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in a league match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Monday in Frankfurt at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our FCC vs TUH match prediction, FCC vs TUH Dream11 team and the probable FCC vs TUH playing 11. The FCC vs TUH live game will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

FCC vs TUH live: FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction and preview

It is too early to speak about the FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction and FCC vs TUH playing 11 but an exciting match is on cards. About the competition, the Frankfurt Cricket Club Türk will be joined by FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber. The last time these two teams played back in July, TUH won a thrilling game by 5 wickets.

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCC vs TUH Dream11 team

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs TUH playing 11: FCC squad

Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Ayub Pasha, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Masoud Irfan Sanan.

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs TUH playing 11: TUH squad

Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti.

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: Top picks from FCC vs TUH Dream11 team

F Bashir

A Tariq

A Noor Zadran

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs TUH Dream11 team

FCC vs TUH match prediction

As per our FCC vs TUH match prediction, TUH will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction, FCC vs TUH top picks and FCC vs TUH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCC vs TUH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

