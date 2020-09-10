TUS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Game Info

Indian Tuskers (TUS) are all set to take the field against the Barbarians CC (BAR) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Thursday, September 10 at 11:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our TUS vs BAR match prediction, TUS vs BAR Dream11 team and probable TUS vs BAR playing 11. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

TUS vs BAR live: TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction and preview

The match is between the two bottom-placed teams, who are slowly seeing their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages, go up in smoke. While the Tuskers are 5th on the points table, the Barbarians are still winless and rooted to the bottom. Tuskers enter into the match after a crushing 119-run loss against table-toppers Indo-Bulgarian CC. On the other hand, Barbarians also lost to the same opponents by 67 runs. Both the teams will be playing for the pride so expect them to go all out for two points on offer.

TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squad for the TUS vs BAR playing 11

TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TUS vs BAR Dream11 team: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TUS vs BAR Dream11 team: BAR squad

Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson

TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: TUS vs BAR Dream11 top picks

R Lazarus

F Mohammad

J Mathew

TUS vs BAR Dream11 team

TUS vs BAR match prediction

As per our TUS vs BAR match prediction, TUS are favourites to win the match.

Note: The TUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, TUS vs BAR top picks and TUS vs BAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TUS vs BAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket