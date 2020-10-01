Home
JPL T20 BOK Vs RAN 2nd SF Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Ranchi Raiders and Bokaro Blasters meet in the semi-finals of Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20). Here is how to watch the BOK vs RAN live streaming in India.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
JPL T20

Ranchi Raiders and Bokaro Blasters will battle it out to secure a berth in the finals of the Jharkhand Premier League on Thursday, October 1, Thursday in the second semi-final. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the BOK vs RAN live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and where to catch BOK vs RAN live streaming. 

Jharkhand Premier League live in India: BOK vs RAN live streaming and JPL T20 match preview 

After a gruelling double round-robin group stage, JPL T20 has reached at its business end. Raiders and Blasters play the second semi-finals and will be interesting to witness which team can hold their nerves better in the thrilling encounter. There is not much to distinguish between the two teams in terms of points as the Raiders stand at 10 points, whereas the Blasters at 12. 

Both the teams came face-to-face twice during earlier Jharkhand Premier League live in India matches. The Blasters have the upper-hand in their head-to-head contests after winning both the matches against the Raiders in the league stage of JPL T20. Blasters have dominated their counter-parts by bundling them out for 88 in their first game and scoring the highest score of 188 in Jharkhand Premier League live in India during their second clash. 

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Vs HBL PSL Game In The UAE? Peshawar Zalmi Owner's Suggestion Excites Netizens

JPL T20: Jharkhand Premier League live in India & BOK vs RAN live streaming details  

Fans of JPL T20 can tune in to the FanCode app to catch the exciting BOK vs RAN live streaming. The Jharkhand Premier League live in India is not a televised event and is exclusively available on Dream sports content aggregator platform. For BOK vs RAN live scores and JPL T20 live streaming updates, one can visit the social media pages of JSCA.

ALSO READ | ECS T10 Frankfurt LCO Vs FCD Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

BOK vs RAN live streaming: Pitch and weather report for BOK vs RAN JPL T20

The wicket at Ranchi in JPL T20 assisted the spinners during the first half of the tournament. The bowlers dominated the competition during the first leg. The track has gotten better as the tournament has progressed and has become better for batting. While there were several matches in JPL T20 that were interrupted by rain, a threat looms over the semi-finals as well. As per AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time and there are chances of rain during the second innings of BOK vs RAN live streaming. As a result, the team winning the toss could bowl first.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 13 Punjab Vs Mumbai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

BOK vs RAN live streaming: Squad list 

BOK vs RAN live streaming: BOK squad

  • Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

BOK vs RAN live streaming: RAN squad

  • Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai

ALSO READ | LCO Vs FCD Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

Image source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:
