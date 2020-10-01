Dream11 IPL Vs HBL PSL Game In The UAE? Peshawar Zalmi Owner's Suggestion Excites Netizens

The Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) is arguably the biggest and the most popular franchise-based T20 tournament in the world. The cash-rich league, which was founded in 2008, has only gotten bigger and better by providing world cricket with some serious cricketing talent alongside unparalleled entertainment. The Dream11 IPL also paved the way for several T20 leagues across the world with the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) being found in 2015 after looking at the success of India's premier T20 tournament.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 points table: Rajasthan on top, Kolkata aim for place in top 4 with win

Peshwar Zalmi owner proposes exhibition match between Dream11 IPL 2020 and PSL 2020

The PSL also became a major hit in Pakistan and since then, there have been debates as to which is the better league amongst the two. Fans have often compared both the leagues and have asked for the teams from the two leagues tho compete with each other. Now, PSL 2020 franchise Peshawar Zalmi's owner Javed Afridi has proposed an exhibition match between HBL PSL 2020 and Dream11 IPL 2020 after the ongoing tournament in UAE is done and dusted. Javed Afridi has also suggested that the venue for the exhibition match should be the UAE.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 is currently being played in the UAE with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. Javed Afridi is hopeful of an exhibition match between Dream11 IPL 2020 and PSL 2020 after the ongoing tournament is done. Javed Afridi took to Twitter to propose the idea where he also suggested that both the leagues could compete with each other as a fundraiser for COVID-19.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 points table: Kohli's Bangalore move from 7th to 3rd after Super Over win

HOW ABOUT “PSL vs IPL” ?Venue : UAE — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) September 29, 2020

The suggestion by the PSL 2020 franchise owner sent cricketing fans into a frenzy. However, the prospect of an exhibition match looks highly unlikely considering the political tension between the two countries. Both nations have been at loggerheads since the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai which, in turn, also affected the cricketing scenario between the two countries.

India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series since 2013. The teams only play each other only in the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments and Asia Cup. The political ties between both the countries have made bilateral series next to impossible to be hosted. Despite the fact that a game between Dream11 IPL 2020 and HSL PSL 2020 is unlikely, netizens were stoked about the proposal. Several reactions poured in where the Twitterati expressed their excitement about a contest between the tw leagues.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 points table: Rajasthan close in on Delhi after record run-chase

This is more then awesome 😜 https://t.co/Bk2RKBMpmX — Talha 🇵🇰 ♥️ 🇹🇷 (@MobinTalha) September 29, 2020

It would be so much fun and thrill,but deep down we all know politics never let it happen!! — Maryam (@Maryammr285) September 29, 2020

OMG I would love to see that. Would love to see a champions league style comp again 2 IPL 2 BBL 2 PSL 1 NZ 1 BPL 1 CPL 1 Blast 1 Mzanzi 1 EPL ,12 teams two groups of 6 semis and final 👍 https://t.co/Yi1QoDQNhx — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) September 29, 2020

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 points table: Mumbai go on top with convincing win over Kolkata

It should be a 3 match series between Winner of IPL vs Winner of PSL https://t.co/qVnSSNhLVD — Faisal Bhai (@faysi37) September 29, 2020

That would be amazing bhai.. Can you arrange it and i know you can.. 😉😁 https://t.co/KcguuYlfzK — Azeem Shah (@azeemshah007) September 29, 2020

PSL Winner Vs IPL Winner in Lords Stadium — Umer Baig (@umermrz) September 30, 2020

ALSO READ | PCB: Pakistani aspiring 25-year-old cricketer quits the game after constant snubs from PCB

SOURCE: IPL & PSL TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.