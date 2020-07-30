AAD Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Live Game Info

Ajman Alubond (AAD) is all set to face Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in the first match of the evening of the Emirates D10 League. The match between both the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, July 30 at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction, AAD vs TAD Dream11 team and AAD vs TAD Dream11 top picks.
Both the teams had clashed with each other earlier in the tournament and it was TAD who registered a victory. TAD will look to do the double over AAD to keep their chances alive of staying in contention for a place in the playoffs. AAD will also look to do the same and expect the match to be an exciting contest.
Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.
Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan
Here's our AAD vs TAD Dream11 top picks for the AAD vs TAD Dream11 game -
R Shahzad, S Singh, K Smith
S Sandeep, A Shakoor, A Kumar, A Khan, S Singh, S Manshad, H Arshad, A Hamza, S Asadullah, N Aziz and O Farooq
Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Rizwan Ali, Osama Hassan, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.
Here's our AAD vs TAD Dream11 top picks for the AAD vs TAD Dream11 team -
As per our AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction, TAD are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.