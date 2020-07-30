AAD Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Live Game Info

Ajman Alubond (AAD) is all set to face Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in the first match of the evening of the Emirates D10 League. The match between both the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, July 30 at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction, AAD vs TAD Dream11 team and AAD vs TAD Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Executes Role Model MS Dhoni's Trademark Helicopter Shot To Perfection

AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams had clashed with each other earlier in the tournament and it was TAD who registered a victory. TAD will look to do the double over AAD to keep their chances alive of staying in contention for a place in the playoffs. AAD will also look to do the same and expect the match to be an exciting contest.

Also Read: England Announces Final Squad For First Test Against Pakistan At Old Trafford, Manchester

AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction: AAD vs TAD Dream11 team



AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction: AAD vs TAD Dream11 team: AAD

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.

Also Read: Shane Warne Reckons Stuart Broad Has 'a Good Chance' To Take 700+ Wickets In Test Cricket

AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction: AAD vs TAD Dream11 team: TAD

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan

Also Read: Stuart Broad Jumps 7 Places To Claim 3rd Spot On ICC Bowler Rankings Post Wisden Victory

AAD vs TAD Dream11 top picks

Here's our AAD vs TAD Dream11 top picks for the AAD vs TAD Dream11 game -

R Shahzad, S Singh, K Smith

AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction: AAD vs TAD playing XI



AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction: AAD vs TAD playing XI: AAD

S Sandeep, A Shakoor, A Kumar, A Khan, S Singh, S Manshad, H Arshad, A Hamza, S Asadullah, N Aziz and O Farooq

AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction: AAD vs TAD playing XI: TAD

Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Rizwan Ali, Osama Hassan, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.

AAD vs TAD Dream11 team

Here's our AAD vs TAD Dream11 top picks for the AAD vs TAD Dream11 team -

AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction

As per our AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction, TAD are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction, AAD vs TAD Dream11 top picks and AAD vs TAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AAD vs TAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL/ INSTAGRAM)