Aakash Chopra Comes Up With Innovative Cricketing Strategy To Tackle COVID-19

Cricket News

Aakash Chopra came up with an innovative cricketing strategy to tackle the deadly COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world

Aakash

Aakash Chopra has come up with an innovative strategy on social media and has urged one and all to follow it in order to tackle the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

Chopra's s cricketing strategy to tackle COVID-19

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra posted a few images of some of the basic cricketing shots as well as the rules that need to be followed in order to tackle coronavirus. In the wide category, he urged everyone to stay wide from the crowd as far as possible. One should avoid touching their face and play defensively on the back foot. Other techniques included only stepping out of their houses only if needed and that they should take a review in case they have a slight fever, cough or any difficulty in breathing.

Meanwhile, the three drives i.e. straight, cover and off included washing hands regularly to drive the germs and viruses to the boundary and last but not the least, the covers should be brought if one is sneezing or coughing during which they must cover their mouth with a tissue or bend their elbows.

.'Let’s start a revolution today': Chopra

Earlier, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst had mentioned on social media that he is not getting out of his house either today or in the days to come. He then urged one and all to start a revolution with observing Janta Curfew and continuing it for the next 14 days.

