Aakash Chopra Excludes MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, David Warner From His ODI World XI

Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has revealed his best current ODI XI and to everyone's surprise, the former cricketer dropped some big names from his current ODI XI including David Warner and Jasprit Bumrah. With no cricket action taking place due to COVID-19, Aakash Chopra has been quite active on social media.

Aakash Chopra, in his best current ODI XI, picked four Indians, one English player, one Australian, two New Zealanders, one Bangladeshi and one from the West Indies. He did not select any player from South Africa or Sri Lanka but did name one Pakistani player as his 12th man.

Aakash Chopra drops MS Dhoni, David Warner and Jasprit Bumrah from best current ODI XI

For the opener's slot, Aakash Chopra picked Indian opener Rohit Sharma and West Indian Shai Hope to open the innings. He even picked Hope as the wicketkeeper of the side. For the No.3 spot, Chopra picked current India captain Virat Kohli and following him is New Zealand's experienced batsman Ross Taylor.

At number 5, Chopra named 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan who he also named skipper of the side. Coming to all-rounders, Shakib Al-Hasan and Ben Stokes made the list. The pace department will be led by Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson and Australia's Mitchell Starc. Kuldeep Yadav was picked as the specialist spinner in his ODI XI. For the 12th man, Chopra selected Pakistan’s newly-appointed ODI skipper Babar Azam.

Here is Aakash Chopra’s ODI XI

Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope (wk), Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Babar Azam (12th man).

Aakash Chopra abused for excluding MS Dhoni from T20 World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra was recently abused by Indian cricket fans for excluding MS Dhoni from the 14-member Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later this year. Aakash Chopra, while interacting with his former teammate Ajit Agarkar on YouTube, revealed that he faced severe backlash for snubbing MS Dhoni from his squad, He also revealed that his kids were subjected to much abuse over his take on MS Dhoni and the T20 World Cup.

