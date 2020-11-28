Aakash Chopra Jokes 'Steve Smith Should Be Offered Indian Citizenship' After ODI Century

Aakash Chopra has jokingly said that Steve Smith should be offered Indian citizenship after he had scored a scintillating century against India in the 1st ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Smith scored a quickfire 66-ball 105 at a strike rate of 159.09 including 11 boundaries and four maximums. Meanwhile, this was also his 10th ODI century.

'Inka Aadhaar Card banvaiye please': Aakash Chopra

Taking to Twitter, Chopra wrote 'Since Smith loves India so much, might as well offer him the citizenship. Inka Aadhaar Card banvaiye please'.' Ominous signs for the entire tour', the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added.

Since Smith loves India so much, might as well offer him the citizenship. Inka Aadhaar Card banvaiye please 🤐😱 Ominous signs for the entire tour.... 🙈 #AUSvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2020

Steve Smith bats India out of the contest as he slams record-shattering century

Steve Smith’s 62-ball hundred is now the third-fastest for any Australian batsman in any ODI history. His current teammate Glenn Maxwell holds the record for the fastest Australian hundred through his 51-ball onslaught against Sri Lanka during the 2015 Cricket World Cup. James Faulkner comes a close second with a 57-ball ton against India in Mohali in 2013.

The 2015 World Cup winner also holds the record of scoring the fifth-fastest hundred against India for any international cricketer in ODIs. He is preceded by Shahid Afridi (45 balls in 2005), James Faulkner (57 balls in 2013), and AB de Villiers’ twice (57 balls in 2015 and 58 balls in 2010).

Australia draw first blood

Blistering centuries from skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steven Smith (105) powered the Aussies to a mammoth score of 374/6 in their 20 overs as Team India had to pull off the second-highest run-chase in ODI history in order to go 1-0 up in the three-match series which did not happen.

In reply, opener Shikhar Dhawan (74) and middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya (90) tried to get the Men In Blue over the line with a 128-run fifth-wicket stand after losing the top-order at the score of 101 but it was just not enough as the visitors were restricted to 308/8.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Australia will be looking to seal the series while India will be hoping to settle scores.

