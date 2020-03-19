The Debate
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Enjoys Game Of Football During CSK Training Camp, Watch Video

Cricket News

Amidst the postponement of IPL 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chennai Super Kings posted a video on Twitter, featuring MS Dhoni playing football.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni last represented Team India during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England. The 38-year old cricketer has been on a sabbatical break from international cricket since then. While he was all set to resume playing top-flight cricket with Chennai Super Kings in the much-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, his return got further delayed due to the postponement of the tournament.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Displays Rare Wicketkeeping Drills In CSK Nets, Watch Video

MS Dhoni honing football skills amidst coronavirus impact on IPL 2020

MS Dhoni joined the Chennai Super Kings training camp for IPL 2020 on March 3. However, the training camp was called off immediately after the IPL 2020 got postponed in wake of the ongoing worldwide panic created by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the initial launch date of March 29, the coronavirus outbreak caused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to move IPL 2020 to a new date of April 15.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Set To Begin Training With Chennai Super Kings From March 2

Amidst the cancellation of almost every major sporting event across the world, the Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings took this opportunity to post a video of MS Dhoni playing football. In the caption, they hilariously described it as a “crossover”. In a fun-filled 32-second video, MS Dhoni can be seen enjoying playing football with some of the coaching staff members at the ‎M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

Also Read | IPL 2020: From MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli, All You Need To Know About Each Team's Captain

Image credits: Chennai Super Kings Twitter

First Published:
