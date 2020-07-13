Aakash Chopra Picks India's Best Fielders Of All-time, Ranks Virat Kohli At Lowly 6th

The Indian cricket team has gone onto improve their fielding standards over the years and now they are among the best fielding units in the world. Team India had produced fine fielders in the 90s and 2000s too in the form of Ajay Jadeja, Robin Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, who were known for their sharp reflexes. However, under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue's fielding standards have only gone higher.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja calls 2019 World Cup semi-final loss 'one of the saddest days ever'

Aakash Chopra picks top 6 Indian fielders as Ravindra Jadeja takes the top spot

Currently, the Indian team has some of the most agile fielders who have the ability to pluck the ball from thin air, save runs and hit the bullseye with their rocket throws. On Saturday, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra picked the top six fielders that India has ever produced. Aakash Chopra chose current players as well as some former ones.

Aakash Chopra picked India captain Virat Kohli at No. 6, who has grabbed 251 international catches. Virat Kohli is known for his abilities on the outfield, considering the fact that he can run quickly to save boundaries or take tough catches in the deep. However, Aakash Chopra said that Virat Kohli is not as good at slips as he in the rest of the positions.

The next fielder in Aakash Chopra's list is the legendary Kapil Dev who has bagged 135 international catches. Aakash Chopra recalled Kapil Dev's backward-running catch of Viv Richards in 1983 World Cup final. He also reminisced Kapil Dev’s bullet throws from the boundary in the 1985 Benson and Hedges series.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja honoured as India's 'Most Valuable Player of the 21st century' by Wisden

At No. 4, Aakash Chopra picked Yuvraj Singh, who was renowned for his fielding at backward point and square leg. Yuvraj Singh was one of the best catchers (137 international catches) during his time, who was agile and never shied away from diving. Aakash Chopra also lauded Yuvraj Singh's accurate throws. Chopra chose Mohammad Kaif at the No.3 position. According to Chopra, Kaif revolutionized Indian fielding. Kaif, who was known for his diving efforts to take catches and save runs, grabbed 69 international catches.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja better than Krunal Pandya? Fans recall 2019 WC heroics to prove the claim

The No. 2 position went to Suresh Raina, who has managed to grab 167 international catches so far. Aakash Chopra highlighted that Suresh Raina has the ability to field at any position. Chopra went on to recall Raina’s magnificent slip catch during a match between Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. However, the No. 1 Indian fielder according to Aakash Chopra is Ravindra Jadeja. Chopra lauded Ravindra Jadeja's rocket throws and ability to cover the ground. Jadeja's one-handed catch at deep square leg during the New Zealand tour is something that no Indian fan can forget.

Here’s Aakash Chopra’s list of top six Indian fielders:

Ravindra Jadeja Suresh Raina Mohammad Kaif Yuvraj Singh Kapil Dev Virat Kohli

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja shares story of Captain Vikram Batra in inspiring video on Instagram

IMAGE COURTESY: AAKASH CHOPRA TWITTER