Ravindra Jadeja Better Than Krunal Pandya? Fans Recall 2019 WC Heroics To Prove The Claim

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is one of the leading all-rounders in the world. Besides being a prolific bowler and a handy batsman, Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best fielders in world cricket. The southpaw is known for his agility on the field and ability to contribute with the bat as well as the ball. Ravindra Jadeja is regarded as the preferred choice for the spin all-rounder’s slot in the Indian team.

CSK star Ravindra Jadeja trends on Twitter as fans compare the southpaw with Mumbai Indians' Krunal Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja has been a part of the Indian team for almost a decade now and has gone on to become one of the mainstays across formats. The Saurashtra-born cricketer has 1.7 million followers on Instagram and on Twitter, he is followed by 2.6 million users but what stands out is that the CSK all-rounder follows no one on both the social media platforms. Despite that, he possesses a tremendous fan-following and a proof of it was on display on Monday afternoon when Ravindra Jadeja started trending on Twitter out of the blue.

The reason behind it was his comparison with another spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya. Ravindra Jadeja's fans started tweeting about their favourite star. One fan wrote, "Jadeja Vu - The feeling that Jadeja will again make the match close for us." Some fans even went to the extent of saying that not just Krunal but even Hardik Pandya is nowhere close to Ravindra Jadeja, who is the third-ranked all-rounder in Tests, while in ODIs he is ranked 7th.

Jadeja Vu - The feeling that jadeja will again make the match close for us. pic.twitter.com/XLZ8wuR2Mi — A Curious Indian (@Indian26712) June 29, 2020

Jadeja almost single-handedly won us a match which would make Pandya brothers wet their bed

mind the gap



People are debating over a guy who was a one man army for us in 2019 WC semifinals

Remember that 77 run knock.

Sir Jadeja:#jadeja pic.twitter.com/5B1bNGn4J8 — vinayak Mehta (@mehtavinayak5) June 29, 2020

Jadeja can change a match even with his fielding abilites

GL vs MI he changed tha match with his run outs in last over

2013 CT final is a 20 over game he proved his abilities with bat and ball#jadeja @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/IIByGqm5oJ — बलवीर सिंह सारंगसर (@bsrj10) June 29, 2020

This 77 Runs from Jadeja in the World Cup last year has created a separate fan base almost single-handedly Won us a match and a stunning run-out from the outfield which Krunnal Pandya can only dream about. #jadeja



Tweeter trending be support pic.twitter.com/dEr9Y7SksC — बलवीर सिंह सारंगसर (@bsrj10) June 29, 2020

#jadeja No doubt J A D E J A The Best 🦁 pic.twitter.com/zL61Dh58WQ — M A A H I (@prashu_mahi) June 29, 2020

The comparison between Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya are absolutely bemusing considering the fact that Ravindra Jadeja has played over 250 matches for India including 49 Test matches, whereas Krunal Pandya is just 18 T20Is old. The only reason these comparisons are made is because of the similar kinds of players the two are. Both of them are left-handed in bowling spin and batting as well.

As far as IPL is concerned, Ravindra Jadeja has played 170 matches while the 29-year-old Krunal Pandya has played just 55 games. Ravindra Jadeja has scored 1,927 runs at an average of over 24 and strike-rate of 122.66. On the other hand, Krunal Pandya has amassed 891 runs at a strike-rate of 146 and an average of 25.46.

In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja has bagged 110 wickets at a strike-rate of 23.1 and economy of just over 7. On the other hand, Krunal Pandya has taken 40 wickets at a strike-rate of 23.6 and economy of 7.7. There actually isn't much of a difference as far as stats are concerned. However, the CSK star's superior fielding prowess gives him an edge over other players.

