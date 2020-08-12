Aakash Chopra Predicts David Warner Would NOT Win Favourite Orange Cap Again In IPL 2020

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently interacted with his fans and followers through a question-and-answer session on his YouTube channel. He answered a number of fan queries, all pertaining to the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Upon being asked to pick his contenders for the best batsmen this season, Aakash Chopra ignored three-time Orange Cap-winner and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner in favour of four Indian cricketers.

Aakash Chopra picks Virat Kohli, KL Rahul among his IPL 2020 Orange Cap contenders

On his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said that it is highly likely that an Indian cricketer will win the Orange Cap this season. He was of the opinion that the playing conditions available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for IPL 2020 are bound to deteriorate as the tournament goes on, thus favouring spin bowlers. Aakash Chopra stated that the Indian batsmen are more likely to read and adapt to the playing conditions there, before naming four cricketers as his top picks for winning the coveted Orange Cap.

By ignoring IPL 2019 Orange Cap winner David Warner, the cricketer-turned-commentator named Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his top choices. Additionally, Aakash Chopra also picked KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as potential candidates to end up being the highest run-scorers in the IPL 2020. Interestingly, all four of Aakash Chopra’s picks are captains of their respective franchises.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore unit this season. Meanwhile, his Team India deputy Rohit Sharma is set to lead Mumbai Indians title-defence campaign in IPL 2020. KL Rahul was newly appointed as Kings XI Punjab’s captain for this year and Shreyas Iyer will reprise his role as Delhi Capitals’ skipper in the season.

IPL 2020 dates and venue

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played between September 19 and November 10 in the UAE. The upcoming season will mark the second instance of the Indian T20 event taking place in the desert country. Previously, the first 20 matches of IPL 2014 were also conducted in the UAE.

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: Aakash Chopra Twitter and IPLT20.COM