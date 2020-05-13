S Sreesanth Predicts Arjun Tendulkar Will Be Match-winning Bowler For India In The Future

Pace sensation S Sreesanth last represented India in the final of the 2011 Cricket World Cup. For his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal during the 2013 season of Indian Premier League (IPL), the cricketer was banned for seven years by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While his ban is slated to conclude in August this year, the mercurial pace bowler recently spoke about Arjun Tendulkar in high regard and recalled some of his on-field rivalries with Australian players.

S Sreesanth praises Arjun Tendulkar

In a recent interview with Rediff, S Sreesanth praised Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar for his bowling abilities. The Kerala-based pacer said that he has seen Arjun Tendulkar bowl and he believes that the 20-year old can become a match-winning bowler for India. S Sreesanth also said that there will be a lot of pressure on the youngster for being Sachin Tendulkar’s son and he urged everyone not to compare the two.

He commended Arjun Tendulkar’s bowling action and added that he is someone who can make much impact after gaining experience through a few matches. S Sreesanth believed that Arjun Tendulkar will become a completely different bowler after playing few seasons in county cricket.

S Sreesanth on current Indian pace attack featuring Mohammad Shami

S Sreesanth also lauded the present Indian pace cartel which includes the likes of Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. The 37-year-old said that the Indian bowling line-up is “one of the best” in the world at the moment and all the four pacers are capable of featuring in the playing XI. Apart from praising Mohammad Shami and others, S Sreesanth also praised the Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for their many match-winning spells for the Indian team.

S Sreesanth recalls rivalry with Matthew Hayden and other Australians

The right-arm pacer said that former Australian opener Matthew Hayden once called him an 'over-rated bowler but he got the burly Queenslander out later. S Sreesanth described Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist as some of the best batsmen in the world during their time and it was a real challenge for him to bowl at them. He admitted that he always wanted to perform well against Australia because they were the No.1 side in the world during his early days in international cricket and also, he hated the colour yellow superstituously.

