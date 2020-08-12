Aakash Chopra Opines MS Dhoni's Presence 'not So Important' For India To Lift 2021 T20 WC

With the T20 World Cup being postponed in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, cricket commentator Aakash Chopra believes that Team India needs to 'get used to' play the prestigious tournament without former skipper MS Dhoni. Chopra has expressed that he believes Dhoni is 'unwilling' to play for the Men in Blue now, adding that his presence is not 'so important' in the team. The former Indian skipper who owns a stack of trophies including the 2007 T20 World Cup has been on a sabbatical ever since India's heartbreaking semi-final exit from the ICC 2019 World Cup.

'Dhoni does not want to play'

Expressing his opinion on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "It is in India and you definitely want Dhoni to be there in the team and want him to play. But first thing, does Dhoni want to play? I have been saying this like a broken record that I feel he doesn’t want to play. But even if he is available, we are talking about 2021. It is still more than a year to go when that World Cup will happen in India. So, we have to get used to manage without him and I think will get used to it by then."

“So I feel his presence is not so important that if he is not there you will not win the World Cup,” he added.

It has been officially confirmed that India will be hosting the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021. The tournament will be played in October-November next year. The final will be held on Sunday, November 14. Meanwhile, Australia will be hosting the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Dhoni set to lead CSK

On the other hand, Wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL which has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID situation in India. Skipper Dhoni has also insisted for a camp in Chennai before the franchise departs for the Middle-eastern country. The cash-rich tournament will be held from Septemeber 19 onwards with the final being played on November 10.

