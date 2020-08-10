MS Dhoni's Unique Way Of Boosting Struggling CSK Bowlers In IPL Revealed By Muralitharan

Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the first three editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The legendary cricketer played under the leadership of MS Dhoni and was part of the CSK line-up that lifted the crown in 2010. The 133-Test veteran is now slated to reprise his role as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling coach in the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

Muttiah Muralitharan talks about his ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Muttiah Muralitharan recently interacted with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the latter’s YouTube channel. During the chat, the Sri Lankan spin wizard praised MS Dhoni’s captaincy skills by recalling his own memories when the two cricketers played together for CSK. Muralitharan revealed that MS Dhoni is a kind of captain who would clap for his bowlers even when their good ball is hit for a six.

The cricketer-turned-coach stated that whenever his bowlers bowl a good ball, MS Dhoni tells his bowlers that they have done a good job. According to Muralitharan, the former Indian captain acknowledges that opposition batsmen also have the talent to hit good balls for sixes. The legendary spinner added that MS Dhoni trusts his bowlers and asks them to set their fields and when it does not work, he would ask them to give him a chance to set a field.

Muttiah Muralitharan praises MS Dhoni during a chat with R Ashwin, watch video

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019. He is now set to make a return to the CSK camp as their captain in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni’s return to the fore remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the much-awaited tournament.

IPL 2020: IPL dates announced

As per the announcement made on August 2, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

Image credits: IPLT20.COM