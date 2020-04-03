Aakash Chopra Names Rishabh Pant Among 5 Players Who Would Suffer Should IPL Get Cancelled

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) was recently postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, recent reports suggest that the much-anticipated season is likely to be cancelled this year. With the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to take place later this year, the IPL 2020 was dubbed by many as a platform to give out-of-favour cricketers a chance to earn their spot in the Indian line-up.

Aakash Chopra explains the impact of IPL 2020 cancellation

Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra recently took to Facebook and uploaded a video stating a list of cricketers who will get impacted the most if the IPL 2020 gets cancelled this year. The former Indian cricketer listed five cricketers in his video, which includes the likes Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina. Apart from Pant and Raina, he also named Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Krunal Pandya to cap off his list of five players.

Aakash Chopra's latest video on IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been a prolific player for Delhi Capitals in the past few seasons. Pant also stood in as India’s limited-overs wicketkeeper during MS Dhoni’s sabbatical from international cricket. However, with the rise of KL Rahul as a proficient wicketkeeper-batsman for the ‘Men in Blue’, Pant missed the entire limited-overs segment of New Zealand, making IPL 2020 all the more important for him to get back into Team India contention.

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has not featured in any international affair for India since July 2018. The IPL 2020 would have provided a perfect platform to the Chennai Super Kings star to script a comeback into the national side, believes Aakash Chopra.

IPL 2020: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was called in for New Zealand tour but unfortunately for him, he failed to make any impact with the bat. According to Aakash Chopra, Sanju Samson’s stint with Rajasthan Royals this year was important as it was a rare opportunity for him to get in contention for the T20 World Cup.

IPL 2020: Shivam Dube and Krunal Pandya

Like Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube also failed to make the most of his opportunities in New Zealand. Chopra pointed out the Indian team is keenly looking for an all-rounder as a replacement for an injury-prone Hardik Pandya. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been in and out of the Indian side and Chopra believes his World Cup dream will take a “huge hit” if the IPL 2020 gets cancelled.

