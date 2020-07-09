Sourav Ganguly Backs England Vs West Indies Series To Show The Way For Cricket Forward

The COVID-19 pandemic massively affected sporting events across the world. Cricket also suffered at the hands of the deadly virus as the world has been deprived of cricketing action since the last four months. However, the first Test of England vs West Indies series 2020 marked the resumption of international cricket after a period of 117 days.

ALSO READ | Eng vs WI live streaming: Where to watch the Test match in USA and Canada?

Sourav Ganguly reckons England vs West Indies series could turn out to be the yardstick for cricket forward

International cricket has finally resumed but it is not going to be played the way it used to. The game has gone through some significant changes in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Several new rules and regulations were introduced like the ban on saliva, closed-door games, no neutral umpires, more DRS per innings and no handshakes or high-fives. Players from both sides are maintaining social distancing and they have been living in a ‘biosecure bubble’.

Now, BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly has opened up on England vs West Indies series and has opined that the historic series will show the way for cricket forward. While speaking to The Telegraph, Sourav Ganguly said that he is glad to see some live action. Sourav Ganguly reckoned that everyone is eagerly awaiting the success of England vs West Indies series because that could turn out to be the yardstick for international cricket going forward. Incidentally, the series began on the same day as Ganguly's 48th birthday on Wednesday, July 8.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies Test Live Updates: Stumps on Day 1 leave England at 35/1

On being asked if a Test series could happen in India in a bio-secure environment just like it is happening in England with teams kept in a hotel adjacent to the stadium, Sourav Ganguly responded saying that a series in India is not going to happen anytime soon. Sourav Ganguly further said that India doesn't have arrangements like England has, however, he added that alternatives can always be worked upon.

England vs West Indies: Eng vs WI live streaming and ENG vs WI live match

The Eng vs WI live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the Eng vs WI live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ENG vs WI live match. The Eng vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV, Airtel TV and cricket.com.au. For England vs West Indies live match, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: New Zealand have NOT offered to host IPL 2020: NZC spokesperson trashes false reports

Asia Cup 2020 cancelled

In a major update on Wednesday, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the upcoming Asia Cup 2020 competition has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The confirmation comes even before the scheduled Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting on July 9. The tournament has been a tug of war between India and Pakistan after the Men in Blue refused to tour the neighbours as Pakistan had acquired the hosting rights.

In an Instagram Live Session with SportsTak, Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled. Sourav Ganguly added that it is difficult to say which will be India's first international series after the COVID-19 forced break and highlighted that the BCCI is monitoring things monthly. Sourav Ganguly also added that if the T20 World Cup is cancelled, then the BCCI will try everything to stage the IPL 2020 in India as it is important for Indian cricket.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's manager insists CSK captain not thinking of retirement, IPL 2020 his target

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI.TV