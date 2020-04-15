Joe Root Calls Tim Paine's 2019 Headingley DRS Call 'greatest Decision Of All Time'

The Headingley Test of Ashes 2019 will be forever be remembered as one of the greatest Test matches of all time. Ben Stokes played a backs-to-the-wall knock of 135* to rescue Joe Root's England from the jaws of defeat, keeping the Ashes alive. Australia, however, was to blame as well because had captain Tim Paine used the DRS wisely, the visitors could have taken home an edge-of-the-seat win and perhaps even the series for the first time in England since 18 years.

England stars look back at historic Headingley win, Joe Root feels sad for Tim Paine

According to Fox Sports Australia, Britain's SkyTV has recently been taking a look back at England's greatest matches and the most important players of these matches have watched the matches along with them. As the channel played a replay of the Headingley Test, England Test captain Joe Root, keeper Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes watched along and shared their insights about the match on video link.

When England needed only 9 runs to win, Pat Cummins had hit the pads of tail-ender Jack Leach but the umpire turned it down. The ball seemed to pitching outside leg stump and could not be ruled LBW according to the rules of the game. However, a panicky Tim Paine did not want to take any chances and went for the DRS, wasting the final review Australia had left.

Later, when England needed only two runs to win when Nathan Lyon trapped Ben Stokes and appealed for an LBW, the umpire gave it not out, a decision which stayed since Australia had no reviews left. Had Australia reviewed then, the decision would have been overturned. Tim Paine decided to give up on DRS duties after that Test match.

The mistake by captain Tim Paine cost Australia the match as Ben Stokes went on to hit a boundary and take England home. Reflecting on the moments, Joe Root ironically called it "the greatest decision of all time". Joe Root went on to empathise with Tim Paine and explained the dejection Paine must have felt after messing up the DRS call. Australia ended up winning the next match and retaining the Ashes. Joe Root's men scripted a great comeback in the fifth match to tie the series.

These moments and the entirety of Australia's journey since the 2018 Sandpapergate can be witnessed on "The Test" docuseries. The 8-part docuseries is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

