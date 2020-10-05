Dream11 IPL 2020 Bio-bubble Fatigue Likely To Make David Warner Skip BBL 2020-21?

Australia's swashbuckling left-handed batsman, David Warner, who is currently in the UAE where he is leading the Hyderabad side in the Dream11 IPL 2020, could likely miss Australia's premier T20 competition, the Big Bash League (BBL) this season. With several stalwarts of Australian cricketers taking part in the Dream11 IPL 2020, there is set to be a 2-3 weeks window for them on the cards to ensure their participation in their homegrown league. David Warner's business manager, James Erskine feels that the cricketer's chances of featuring in BBL this year are slim.

James Erskine, in a conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, revealed that though he is yet to discuss the matter with David Warner, but he feels that the southpaw will prefer spending time with his family rather than playing cricket in the BBL. The major point of concern over here is the fatigue that the players endure during their stay in a biosecure bubble. David Warner, who already is a part of a similar bubble during the Dream11 IPL 2020, will find it difficult to move to another bubble in such a short span of time.

Erskine also added how the situation is not related to monetary gains but revolves around David Warner's choices. With players such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and many more being a part of the rigorous Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, could cast doubts on their participation in the Australian league. The competition is slated to commence in December.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

The franchise took to their Twitter handle to share the complete Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule. The David Warner-led side will look to put up a strong show in an attempt to clinch their second championship. As per the schedule, Hyderabad is set to take on Punjab next in a match on Thursday in Dubai.

Hyderabad on the Dream11 IPL points table

After a loss to the Mumbai side on Sunday, the 2016 champions have fallen to the last position in the Dream11 IPL points table. The side has managed to win only two of the five matches that they have featured in. An injury to their premier pace bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also hampered the team combination to a certain extent.

Warner Dream11 IPL salary

The flamboyant batsman is a Dream11 IPL veteran, having been a part of the league since the inaugural season. Warner gets paid a staggering ₹12.5 crore per season by the Hyderabad franchise. Apart from being the captain for the side, the 33-year-old is also the leading run-scorer for the side.

Image source: David Warner Instagram

