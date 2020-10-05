Axar Patel To Return For Bangalore Game In Place Of Injured Delhi Spinner Amit Mishra?

Bangalore will face Delhi in Match 19 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday, October 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Bangalore ve Delhi live contest will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are running high on confidence after their wins in the last game. While Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets, Delhi defeated Kolkata by 18 runs.

Bangalore vs Delhi live: Axar Patel likely to replace an injured Amit Mishra

However, Delhi suffered a major blow in their win over Kolkata as their premier spinner and most experienced bowler of the side, Amit Mishra picked up an injury due to which he could only bowl two overs in the game. Amit Mishra has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the history of the cash-rich league.

The right-arm leg-spinner has also been at his best in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 as he has been amongst the wickets. Amit Mishra has picked up three wickets in as many matches at a splendid economy rate of 7.20. The Amit Mishra injury could be a big blow for Delhi as the 37-year old was leading Delhi's spin attack in the tournament. The Amit Mishra injury comes just after R Ashwin recovered from his own injury to return to the team in the match against Kolkata in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Amit Mishra injury is set to keep the leg-spinner out of the game against Bangalore on Monday, which has vacated a spot in Delhi's playing XI. The question remains as to who will replace Amit Mishra in the Delhi team for the Bangalore vs Delhi live match. It would be interesting to see if Delhi goes ahead with a spinner or a pacer.

The Delhi outfit sure has reinforcements galore with several players sitting on the bench. The Amit Mishra injury has opened the doors again for Axar Patel, who was left out of the playing XI against Kolkata. Axar Patel was in Delhi's playing XI for the first three games and seeing that he can bowl four overs of spin while being handy with the bat as well, he could be the favourite to replace Mishra.

However, Shreyas Iyer could also spring a surprise by including Ishant Sharma for the match against Bangalore. Ishant Sharma has played just one match in the Dream11 IPL 2020 against Hyderabad where he gave away 26 runs in just three overs after which he was left out from the side. The right-arm pacer will be eager for another opportunity to show the franchise what he is capable of.

Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Delhi live: Delhi's predicted XI against Bangalore

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

SOURCE: DELHI IPL TEAM TWITTER

