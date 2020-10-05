Sunil Gavaskar In Awe Of Rohit Sharma's Pull Shot, Calls It The Best By Any Indian Batsman

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most prolific limited-overs batsmen in the country. The flair with which the 33-year-old strikes the ball has earned him appreciation from the fans and the experts. Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar too heaped praises on Rohit Sharma's ability to play the pull shot with sheer elegance. Rohit Sharma was last seen in action on Sunday in the Dream11 IPL 2020, as Mumbai trumped Hyderabad to score a 34-run win.

Sunil Gavaskar impressed with Rohit Sharma's pull shot

Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the commentary panel for the second Dream11 IPL 2020 match on Sunday, commended Rohit Sharma's technique of playing the pull shot to perfection. During the Chennai and Punjab contest, Shardul Thakur banged a short delivery to Mayank Agarwal, sent the ball to the boundary with an exquisite pull shot. Sunil Gavaskar, who was at commentary, mentioned how Rohit Sharma has shown the way to fellow Indian batsmen to counter attach short-pitched balls. He applauded Rohit Sharma's technique of transferring his weight onto the front foot and then hitting his trademark pull shot.

The Mumbai side claimed the top spot on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table after their thumping win against Hyderabad at Sharjah. The defending champions have won three of the five matches they have featured in. Rohit Sharma is a vital cog in the Mumbai top-order and was instrumental in his side winning 2 out of their 3 matches in the Dream11 IPL 2002 so far. With 176 runs, the Mumbai-based cricketer is placed at the fourth spot in the list of highest run-scorers in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Sharma will look to lay hands on the coveted Dream11 IPL trophy for the record fifth time.

Recent Gavaskar comment on Anushka Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar made a comment mentioning Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma while Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. It did not down well with the actor, who slammed Sunil Gavaskar for his 'distasteful' comments. Sunil Gavaskar clarified his statements while commentating in a Dream11 IPL 2020 match between Delhi and Chennai as he urged fans to revisit the clip. Sunil Gavaskar claimed that he neither blamed Anushka Sharma nor made a sexist comment. A Twitter user had shared a clip of Gavaskar explaining his side of the story regarding the whole controversy.

Image Source: Rohit Sharma Instagram and PTI

