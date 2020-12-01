Dinesh Karthik Guides India To Win In First-ever T20I On Dec 1, 2006; Watch Video

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The popularity of the shortest format of the game has grown by leaps and bounds in India. The same can be credited to the humongous success of the Indian Premier League, as well as the team's performances in their T20I endeavors. However, the Indian cricket team featured in their first-ever game of the T20 format on December 1, in South Africa, and the thrilling match was a perfect trailer for the greater things that the team would go on to achieve.
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first at Johannesberg against India, who were playing their maiden game in the 20-over format. Despite the novelty of the game, the Indian bowlers bowled disciplined line and lengths which made it difficult for the Proteas batsman to counter-attack. Zaheer Khan was phenomenal with the new ball, and once again got the better of old nemesis, Graeme Smith. He finished his spell with remarkable figures of 4/15 from his four overs.
None of the South African batsmen was able to score runs at a brisk pace. The team managed to reach a respectable total of 126 riding on cameos from Albie Morkel and J van der Wath. The South African team also struggled with the new rules of the format.
Robbie Peterson was involved in a hilarious dismissal, as the batsman was unaware of the 'Free-hit' rule, and started walking back after he was caught on a Free-hit against Harbhajan Singh. Before he could realize what was going on, Dinesh Karthik was quick to run the player out.
The iconic opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag walked out for the Indian team. This would also be Tendulkar's only T20I appearance. Virender Sehwag, who also was the captain for the game, wasted no time as he smashed the South African bowlers and scored 34 important runs for the team. Surprisingly, Dinesh Mongia was the highest run-scorer for the India side in the match with his gritty innings of 38. With MS Dhoni falling cheaply, the onus was on young Dinesh Karthik to steer his side to a memorable win.
Dinesh Karthik played the role of the finisher to perfection. He scored a handy unbeaten 31, which was instrumental in India clinching their maiden T20I contest. The match, however, had a nail-bitting finish. With 9 runs needed off the last over, Karthik smashed the very first ball of the over for six. India eventually won the fixture with 1 ball to spare, and Dinesh Karthik was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match'.
